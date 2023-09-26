This is my “ask me anything” face

Tomorrow: I’m doing a live AMA session on Substack Notes. Do you have burning questions about the new Love Is Blind season, rebooted RHONY, or the Chalamets — Club, and Timothée? Do you need a space to talk about Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game, or Usher headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, and also my heart? Do you need a Nicole Kidman movie recommendation, or just want to know my favorite email from the 2014 Sony hack? Join me at 4pm ET/1pm PT, and we can talk about it all!

“Whether you have questions about celebrities, movies, or the latest gossip, Hunter is here to answer all your pop culture questions,” per the description. All your pop culture questions with the exception of “What happened between Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi on the set of The Good Wife,” unfortunately, because I’d like to know that information, too.