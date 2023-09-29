Miriam from Love is Blind season 5. Photo: Screenshot.

I eagerly anticipate the domestic disaster of a new Love Is Blind season. I need to see the way you can tell from a reveal that someone is totally not into the person they got engaged to sight-unseen. I need to watch the way someone’s bubbly sister or stern dad promises to not support a reality TV marriage. I need Love Is Blind the way a Hollywood man in his 40s (or 50s! Or 60s!) needs a 24-year-old with an old soul, which is to say: quite a lot.

And just when you think the concept of getting engaged to someone you’ve spoken to for a total of seven hours from a windowless room is getting stale, LIB introduces you to Miriam. She is a single woman looking for love, wearing a pink dress and red lipstick, and that is all we are able to confirm about her. We see her on one pod date with eligible bachelor Uche, and she is never spoken of again. It is a thrilling, unforgettable scene, an interrogation with not a single complete answer. Here is a transcript, with Uche’s words in ital:

Uche: “You were born and raised in Nigeria, correct?”

Miriam: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

“So, remind me, you came here alone?”

“Well yeah, but I have family here. I had the option to go to England or the US for my college education, and I chose the US because it’s a better place for medicine. At first I was going to study medicine.”

“So you were going to study medicine, what did you end up doing?”

“I ended up exploring a career in chemistry, so I’m a scientist.”

“What type of science?”

“I’ve worked in different industries.”

“What are you doing now?”

“Working in academia, but I work overseas.”

“Oh, where overseas?”

“In the Middle East.” [Giggles, for some reason]

“You work in the Middle East?”

“Yeah, but I’m going to be moving back to Houston full-time soon.”

“When are you moving back?”

“Pretty much in a couple weeks.”

“When you move back to Houston, where do you think you’re going to be moving to?”

“Oh, I’ve already moved back. I live in River Oaks.”

“You’ve already moved back?”

Let’s pause for a moment, because I’m really trying to understand.