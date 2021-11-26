In lieu of a regular Friday Post, this week I wrote a gift guide.

The Christmas scene in Lady Bird !!!!! (Photo: Screenshot.)

My love language is words of affirmation and minute details about Sharon Stone. It’s stunningly not gift-giving, which I’m obsessed with: it is so much fun to give someone a thoughtful gift, a little trinket, something you know they’ll love but won’t buy for themselves. There is nothing that signals that someone has their life together more than being an excellent gift-giver. (Second only to having wallpaper in their home.) Next week we’ll talk about The Gucci Movie and and this absolutely nutty Katy Perry quote about Succession. Today you get a list of what I’m getting, gifting, or asking for:

Bookfriends Rainbow Vivid Color Gel Pen 0.38mm ($3)

I have such a complex about pens — expensive pens are too precious, cheap pens are never thin enough, felt tip pens make me feel like I’m writing with a fucking Expo marker. For maybe five years now, these are the only pens…