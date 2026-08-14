Your second and fourth favorite Leos.

Once a year, I allow myself to indulge in the greatest Leo luxury: attention-seek. For my birthday each year, I answer as many questions as years I’ve lived. Nothing is off limits! Everything is fair game! But I get to pick and choose the questions to answer in a post that will arrive in your inbox next week.

Ask me the revelation that got me an A+ in therapy, or the Broadway show that I saw on a date and would’ve walked out of but there wasn’t an intermission, or the years-old email I just found in my inbox from Jeremy Strong, or my celebrity crush who for some reason watched my IG stories, or the last time I got the ick, or the book series I spent all my Scholastic Book Fair money on.

I love writing this newsletter for you twice a week; I’m really grateful you’re here. Thank you endlessly, and for you I’ll be an open book … ish (Virgo moon).

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