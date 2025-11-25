Martin Scorsese and Usher, in one of my favorite Getty Image finds of all time.

Today marks five years of writing this newsletter, and I can finally tell you exactly how good it is. I don’t mean to brag! But, for real, now I know: In the spring, I went out with a guy who didn’t realize until after the date that he subscribed to Hung Up and had been reading it for a couple of months after a friend shared it with him. He did not ask me out for a second date. He does continue to read the newsletter. I actually can’t be mad. I think Hung Up is better than dating me, too.

In 2020, I quit my job to start this newsletter. I had a lot of ideas for Hung Up then, and I don’t think the proposition has changed all that much in the time since: Hung Up is a place to talk about movies and TV and music and celebrities in a way that feels fun and thoughtful, serious and unserious. These subjects — whether we’re predicting who makes the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue or discussing how Kendrick Lamar defeated an ancient evil foreign agent (Drake) — are worth talking about, I think, because they’re fun to talk about and they reveal a lot about who we are and what we value. There are some scenes and lyrics and photoshoots and interviews that have continually revealed me to myself. Sometimes a movie knows more about me than I know myself. And, if nothing else, I always want to talk about Marty Supreme and The Morning Show and Birth and how Kanye is at the root of the male loneliness epidemic and that Tom Cruise needs a haircut.

I only write this letter for you / Only write this letter for you, for you, for you / I was hopin’ you would come through. What can I say? I love playing on your phone! My relationship with the internet has changed a lot in the last five years (even though my screen time hasn’t budged from “way too much” in any meaningful way). But the internet has given me everything: every job I’ve ever gotten, a lifelong crush on Andrew Garfield (thank you to the Social Network gif factory on tumblr), occasionally debilitating anxiety, and access to almost 200,000 of the most interesting, curious, amusing, opinionated people on the internet who want to talk about Leonardo DiCaprio being forced to make TikToks now, and by Warner Bros., not even his Gen Z girlfriend.

At Hung Up’s three-year anniversary, I said something that’s still true: I love this job. I can never get enough of anything. “I want to watch everything and read everything and listen to everything, because I’m obsessive and insatiable, because there’s always a chance there will be something odd or unbelievable or hilarious or gratifying for me to come back here and report to you.”

If I said thank you in every post or every comment or every chat thread, it wouldn’t be enough. Your support makes every word possible. For the last five years, I have opened a Google doc twice a week, sometimes three times a week, and written something that I hope makes you laugh, think, ask for your opinion, or convince you to watch something I think is really special. Sharing art you love with someone is the highest compliment and the most incredible privilege. I get to do it with every email send, and it’s the best job I’ve ever had. I have resisted trying to make Hung Up into a bigger “operation.” This newsletter is literally just us: I write it and edit it, I manually start every chat, and I respond to every admin email. I’ve turned down sponsorships that just didn’t feel authentic, cool, or like something we’d naturally talk about here. Nothing matters to me more than writing, and writing something that I think is good enough for you to read is my only editorial goal.

What’s happened in the last five years? We made it onto Fallon and “Las Culturistas.” We have been blocked and unblocked and then blocked again by Club Chalamet. We’ve hung out at Hung Up events in New York and London, and we’ve watched some of my favorite movies together at Metrograph. We have followed, obsessively, the sagas of Bennifer, Tree Paine (and, by extension, Taylor Swift), Drake, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martin Scorsese. We have stayed up late talking about the Oscars and woke up early to be disappointed by “The Life of a Showgirl.” We have held space for “Defying Gravity,” and checked John Krasinski’s pulse. We have genuflected before Julia Roberts. We disagreed about Industry. We survived The Slap! I was doxxed by Katy Kats. I started a podcast with my best friend. (Live show January 13, btw!) And all of it happened through three HBO identity crises (HBO Max to Max and then back to HBO Max).

Thank you for being here! It truly means the world.

