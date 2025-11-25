Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunter Harris's avatar
Hunter Harris
19h

sorry but i do have to be Me about this and say that the Lenny Letter link is really worth clicking. I have been thinking about this Carrie Mae Weems quote since the day I read it almost 10 years ago: "I realized at a certain moment that I could not count on white men to construct images of myself that I would find appealing or useful or meaningful or complex. I can't count on anybody else but me to deliver on my own promise to myself. I love Fellini. I love Woody Allen. I love the Coen brothers, but they're not interested in my black ass. They're simply not interested. They have no sense that ... We don't even occur to them as subjects. We don't even occur to them as a viable fucking subject. Not to even say hi to. That's how distant we are from their fucking imaginations. I can't count on them to do my job. I just can't count on them. I can't count on them to play fair. I can't count on them to think about me in any sort of serious way, because it's clear that they don't.

I look at it as unrequited love. You know? I love them, but they ain't thinking about me. It's not really a complaint. It's just the reality. I build a form for myself that don't exist anyplace else. I don't see me represented in any other serious way anyplace else for the most part."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeanine N's avatar
Jeanine N
21h

There is something so sweet to me about, “I manually start every chat.” We love you Hunter thanks for making this space and showing us the way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Hunter Harris and others
119 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture