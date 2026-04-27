More from Hung Up this week: I Love Seeing A Girl’s Emotional Support Inner-Wrist Tattoo … Everyone Involved In Michael Is Going To Hell Btw … Mrs. Styles, if ya nasty!

Surprise! Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are starting a new chapter, and so are we. “Lemme Say This,” the pop culture podcast I co-host with my best friend (and frequent Hung Up character witness) Peyton Dix, returns April 30 from Higher Ground.

In the months since we went off the air in October, Club Chalamet has renounced her standom, a Bachelorette season was canceled, Teyana Taylor put Paul Thomas Anderson in several endearing headlocks, and I have decided Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are White Bennifer. Peyton and I have thought a lot about how we wanted “Lemme Say This” to continue and who would be our best partner moving forward. There’s this couple who founded Higher Ground … maybe you’ve heard of them?? … the Obamas. The team at Higher Ground is so smart and fun to work with, and we’re so excited about the relaunch. (You can read more about it here.)

The good news is that I get to keep working with my best friend, who makes me smarter, funnier, and hotter at every opportunity. Like in college when I ripped my tights because I thought that looked cool (“you look like you came from a broken home”), and when she holds a gun to my head and tells me to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The better news is that if you like “Lemme Say This” — or if you’ve never listened and want more of what you read on Hung Up — we’re working on giving you a lot more of the same in the best way.

Once a week, we’ll meet to hang out, talk shit, and keep you abreast of the latest in internet brain rot. We’ll go deep on the Summer House reunion seating chart and long on who’s about to flop at the Met Gala. Listen to the first episode back on this Thursday, wherever you get your podcasts :)

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