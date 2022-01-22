This is The Friday Post , Hung Up’s weekly roundup of celebrity mess and miscellanea. If you like this kind of thing, why not subscribe ?

“West Elm Caleb,” a phenomenon currently sweeping the nation, is what happens when girls who grow up watching Sex and the City finally move to New York, without realizing that they fundamentally misunderstood Sex and the City.

First I thought “West Elm Caleb” was a Drag Race competitor. Then I assumed he must be a Bachelorette contestant. And then, unfortunately, I just Googled it: Caleb is, apparently, just a guy on the Upper East Side. He goes out on dates with girls and eventually stops texting them back. Sometimes he goes on two dates in one day, I gather. (Come on, time management!) Sometimes he claims to have deleted Hinge, but hasn’t. (West Elm, meanwhile, is a store where you can buy overpriced mid-century modern-style furniture, and that one coffee table that everyone has a Wayfair…