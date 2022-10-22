Another little post that’s arriving on a Friday — crucially not Thee Friday Post — for those on the paid list.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn leaving Zuma in October 2019 (Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

For years now, a certain part of my brain has been devoted to actors, mostly men, who have so much natural charisma yet no one seems to be able to affix any of it on film. (Devoted Hung Up readers will recall that I have referred to this as “Joe Alwyn disease.”) John David Washington has this affliction; sometimes Dakota Johnson comes down with a case of it too. On the subject of Joe Alwyn’s acting career, I thought to myself: “I understand that I’ll never understand. But I’ll stand.”

But no longer.