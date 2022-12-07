This week I willingly gave my data to some random app called Lensa — a practice I do literally every day but this is definitely the one time I will regret it forever, according to everyone on the Internet — to see what I would look like in various digital worlds. Mostly they looked like magazine photo shoots or author headshots: “Author photo but for a memoir I write 10 years too early and don’t have the life experience to justify,” “sympathetic Cut profile that doubles as a public apology.”