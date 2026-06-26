More from Hung Up this week: I Can’t Stop Thinking About Armie Hammer’s Made-Up Jamaican Friend … another Love Island USA chat … and if you saw the attack on Club Chalamet …

Carrie Bradshaw and the man who broke up with her via Post-It note. (Photo: HBO)

A crush is an affliction. There comes a point when all seems lost. I love having a crush except for the times that I actually have one. One minute I float through life untethered and untroubled, and then I suddenly need someone biblically. I scroll through the names of everyone who has watched my story updates on Instagram. I hope he sees this, I think, this evidence of how captivating and hilarious I can be and that I actually figured out how to crimp my hair.

I’ve never regretted a crush, even when I’ve come to my senses or it has moved in a disastrous direction (they’ve embarrassed me). I’ve been listening to a lot of “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” the new Olivia Rodrigo album; it’s lovely to feel so much. A crush can make it feel wonderful to worry. A crush gives all your habits a direction; a crush can be clarifying. A crush can give an entire afternoon a shape: who’s going to be there? What’s the dreamiest thing that could happen?

An excerpt from my essay in the Lady Bird screenplay book from A24.

Maybe it’s only because a crush is so wonderful that the ick feels so good. I love getting out from under a crush; I love scooting my chair away from a table, folding my napkin on my plate, deciding I’m actually full. Sometimes there is no better gift than deciding someone is not actually worth your effort. Sometimes there’s no greater relief than realizing the person you thought hung the moon dresses in one big wrinkle.