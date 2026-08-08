Hung Up

Hung Up

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Nayomi (with a y)'s avatar
Nayomi (with a y)
19h

Oh, wow. Could this be a horrible homage to mama Yolanda’s fridge? I think about that fridge all the time…

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Lisa Rosman's avatar
Lisa Rosman
19h

As my auntie used to say, "I would pay good money" to know how you responded to said LL's outrageous demand. Or if you did at all.

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