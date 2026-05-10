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“It’s Mother’s Day, Not All Everybody Day”

- Whitney Houston
Hunter Harris's avatar
Hunter Harris
May 10, 2026
∙ Paid

This is my first Mother’s Day without Auntie, and my third without Granny. A half-dozen times today, I gasped in panic, thinking about what time it is for them and when I’ll find a moment to call them. Life!1

Some Personal News

Some Personal News

Hunter Harris
·
Feb 26
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Before Bravo placed the Housewives at the center of culture, the network aired a single season of Being Bobby Brown. Cameras followed Whitney Houston and her husband around, capturing every smirk, every sneer, every mid-retail therapy dance break. I wasn’t allowed to watch it except for the few times I was allowed to watch it. It was the original hood but a runway quality: the contrast of Whitney Houston, the Voice and the glamour, rolling her eyes at her husband, spending time with her daughter, running errands. The clips are hard to come by, but the show was closer to cinéma vérité than anything currently on Bravo. Some scenes wouldn’t be out of place on The Comeback.

One of my favorite scenes happens on Mother’s Day, when Bobby Brown plans a “surprise” for his wife. “It’s a hell to the no,” Whitney begins, her displeasure obvious. “I don’t care what you say, I’m not going if anyone else is going.” Bobby tells her to go put on her hat and her sneakers. “Yeah, okay, alright, uh-huh,” she storms off, her yorkie trailing behind.

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