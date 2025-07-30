The Devil Wears Prada 2 is filming in my neighborhood next month … and if you see Remy wearing the Chanel boots …

Love Island USA's JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez at a Raising Cane's in Grand Prairie, Texas. (Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

We need cameras up on Love Island: Beyond the Villa: the biggest drama between the Love Island USA season 6 contestants is going down as we speak. On Sunday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez had split up following a party for the YouTuber David Dobrik. “Online speculation about the couple's breakup has spread over the last few days,” the tabloid reported, “after eagle-eyed fans noticed JaNa and Kenny took one another out of their Instagram bios and stopped following each other.” JaNa wiped Kenny from her Instagram. Kenny was also unfollowed by Love Island USA host Ariana Maddix and the entire cast, including the resident gossip-monger Kendall Washington and Rob Rausch, who has several pairs of overalls but no WiFi in his trailer.