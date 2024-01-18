Thanks to everyone who watched the Emmys with us in the Hung Up chat!

There comes a time when Hung Up needs an emergency edition. Like tonight. Photo: Screenshot.

It’s Jennifer Lopez Presents Inception, and it’s Jennifer Lopez Presents 50 Shades of Grey, and it’s Jennifer Lopez Presents the Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993, and it’s Disney’s Black Is King, A Film by Beyoncé, But The Jennifer Lopez Version of That. In the trailer for JLo’s This Is Me… Now movie-visual album, Lopez is a sex addict, a love addict, a heartbreak addict, and working in the Titanic boiler room but also doing talk therapy with Dr. Fat Joe. The film will stream on Amazon on February 16.

“This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez,” the video’s description reads, perhaps the greatest undersell so far in 2024. “Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos,” the description concludes, “this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

There are a few turns of phrase there I feel we should linger on: