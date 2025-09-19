More from Hung Up this week: Leonardo DiCaprio Recruited to Team Conrad … The Robert Redford Movies You Should Watch This Week … and an Emmys recap.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 28th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's "Taste For A Cure" event on May 2. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation)

A recession indicator is Ariana Grande turning white for Wicked. A recession indicator is the awards at the VMAs that were presented by individual corporate sponsors. (“Video of the Year Presented by Burger King.”) An end-times indicator is me having to raise my French manicured fist in support of the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

I resent that I have to do this. I do not, under normal circumstances, enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! all that much. It’s fine. It’s better than his Oscar night hosting. I begrudgingly understood the case against Stephen Colbert’s cancellation, despite that really absurd interview with Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander ahead of the NYC Democratic primary. On Wednesday, Kimmel’s show was suspended following a rather milquetoast observation about the Charlie Kirk shooter. After a revolt from TV broadcasters, ABC announced that it was pulling the show “indefinitely.” Per the New York Times: “The abrupt decision by the network, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, came hours after the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, assailed Mr. Kimmel and suggested that his regulatory agency might take action against ABC because of remarks the host made on his Monday telecast.” The decision, the paper reports, was made by Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, and Dana Walden, the company’s television chief.