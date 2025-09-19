Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at “The League” on August 28 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

You’re not getting it, it’s not clocking to you: Months ago, pre-Swag I and Swag II, I said Justin Bieber should be headlining Coachella. This week, Justin Bieber announced that he was listening. Bieber will headline the festival, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. This will be Bieber’s return to an American stage for the first time since the “Justice” tour in 2022. (Most recently, he briefly appeared onstage with SZA in the spring, and did a set in Toronto in February 2024.) Bieber will be paid $5 million for each weekend, Rolling Stone reports, adding that he negotiated the fee without an agent. (So what exactly is my cut? 😇)

Coachella has not sold out both weekends in recent years, which is probably why the lineup announcement is coming earlier than in previous years. (Ochuko called it a recession indicator — one of many!) Bieber securing a big payday despite that is major, no?

I love when a man listens. Bieber is standing on the business that I project manage. My business is being stood atop. There is a clocking happening; It is being gotten. He is standing on the business that clocks us all!

Photos from the glitzy REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala in Atlantic City appeared to show the Carters, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump at the same table. The event raised over $20 million for criminal justice reform, according to Billboard, but this photo-op couldn’t have been avoided?

(Speaking of Jay-Z: a community advisory committee rejected a bid supported by Hov for a Times Square casino this week. More details in Vanity Fair.)

Martin Scorsese is preparing his next movie. He’ll direct Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in an adaptation of “What Happens At Night,” a ghost story novel by Peter Cameron. The script will be by Patrick Marber, writer of Closer and Notes on a Scandal. (Variety)

Something related to the new Taylor Swift album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will be in theaters around the album’s release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The content of the theatrical event is unclear, but sources say that it will be tied to The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s new studio album that drops on Friday, Oct. 3. Multiple sources say the theatrical event will also drop that weekend.” (THR)

I liked this conversation about Twinless, particularly how it balances comedy and drama. (Also I need the comedy cut of The Ice Storm…!)

