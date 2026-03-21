More from Hung Up this week: Leonardo DiCaprio giving the girls something to talk about … Law Roach playing in Renee Zellweger’s Judy wig … I Love The Pitt’s Freaky, Mean Orthopedic Surgeon … and chats about The Pitt and the Taylor Frankie Paul fallout for the paid list.

My cup runneth over: Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Sag Harbor arrest video, that fateful night that he whispered “This is going to ruin the tour … the world tour” has been made public. Cops pulled over the “Cry Me A River” singer as he drove from the American Hotel and restaurant and followed two friends, the designer Estee Stanley and her husband, in a rental car. He was later charged with a DWI; at a hearing, Timberlake’s lawyer said he was “not intoxicated.” In September 2024, according to People, Timberlake reached a plea deal to a lesser offense.

Despite Timberlake’s best efforts, the video of his arrest was released on Friday. It’s the funniest thing I’ve seen this side of The Bride: the “What Goes Around... Comes Around” singer oscillates between exasperated, confused, incredulous, and pedantic. But above all he is very, very drunk.

When the police pull Timberlake over initially, they ask if he’s visiting Sag Harbor. “Yeah, I’m on tour,” he says, as if Sag Harbor is a tour stop. I have transcribed the conversation to the best of my ability:

“What are you doing?”

“I’m on a world tour.”

“A what?”

“A world tour.”

“Doing what?”

“Um. Um… uh… hard to explain.” (Shrugs) “Um. Uhhhh. A world tour. Uh. I’m Justin Timberlake. I’m.”