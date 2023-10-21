Hello and welcome to The Friday Post, Hung Up’s weekly round-up of celeb mess and miscellanea. We are back after an unannounced, unexpected hiatus meaning: I cannot bring myself to care even a little bit more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and that’s the biggest news in Hollywood.

Get him again … get him for me! (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

If you are reading this newsletter, I hope you’re well, unless you are Justin Timberlake in which case I hope you are horrible.

The most shocking revelations from Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman in Me, are about her boyfriend of three years and scourge of the next twenty. During their relationship, Spears became pregnant with Timberlake’s child, according to an excerpt in People, but she secretly got an abortion because “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and didn’t want to be a father. As she cried about getting the abortion she didn’t really want, this man played guitar to comfort her, per Us Weekly. She was sobbing and he was strumming … make that make sense.

What’s more: Timberlake cheated on her (perhaps “a couple of times?” This phrasing is unclear to me) and broke up with her via text message, per Vanity Fair (chilling, because you know this was even pre-T9). But doing publicity, and in the music video for “Cry Me A River,” he painted Spears as his heartbreak.

There is no public villain quite like Timberlake, the man at the center of the public mistreatment of not one pop icon but two pop icons. He made his career off Timbaland beats and bad-mouthing Spears. Janet Jackson’s career never recovered after the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction; Timberlake spoofed it when he was invited to perform at the halftime show 14 years later. The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world he didn’t exist making Timberlake the vessel for a half-dozen perfect pop songs.

Timberlake attempted to reckon with all this in February 2021, following the New York Times doc series Framing Britney Spears that detailed the extent of Spears’ conservatorship. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake said in one of the great truly disastrous Notes app apologies. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.” In that note, he apologized to “both individually” for nothing specifically.

justintimberlake A post shared by @justintimberlake

The news around Spears’s book has brought renewed attention to the way Timberlake has always dished about their relationship in cruel, unflattering ways. As excerpts continue to leak ahead of the book’s pub date, he has begun a media blitz of his own:

Last month *NSYNC seemed like the inevitable Super Bowl halftime show headliner, but the group was passed over in favor of Usher (in Jesus’ name!). Last summer Timberlake danced so badly he had to apologize for it. I can only hope that this craven careerist is somewhere (palms sweaty, knees weak, fingers heavy) typing out another deeply revealing horrendous apology to no one in particular. And all this, just in time for the rollout of his new album, because one thing about God’s timing? It’s always right. 😇

What the paid list got this week:

An extensive, exhausting timeline of Gigi and Leo (mostly not) dating.

This is maybe one of my favorite things I’ve ever written? Anyway: upgrade your subscription here:

🎧

I was on Chelsea Devantez’s podcast Glamorous Trash Talk last week, talking all things celeb brands. Listen below

I’ll be back on Sunday with a special RHONY reunion post, but until then: Thank you for reading! I’ll leave you with this stunning moment from New York City mayor Eric Adams, where the mayor of Zero Bond bravely defends all this rain. Have a good weekend!