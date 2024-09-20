Katy Perry after a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 12 in Los Angeles. (Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The last 30 hours would make even Aaron Sorkin sitting-at-his-computer-writing-the Bin Laden episode of The Newsroom blush: Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina (and the state’s current Lieutenant Governor) has been linked to a series of racist and slimball comments on a pornography website. In a trove of comments uncovered by CNN’s KFile, Robinson referred to himself as a “black Nazi” and said “slavery is not bad” and that “some people need to be slaves.” The far-right fearmonger Chris Rufo was revealed to have an Ashley Madison account, presumably to cheat on his wife. According to court documents acquired by the nonprofit newsroom Notus, there is now sworn testimony saying that Matt Gaetz (the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st congressional district) attended a “drug-fueled sex party” that is yet another link between the representative and an alleged sex trafficking ring. And just before my bedtime Thursday night, the newsletter “Status” reported that New York Magazine placed the politics/election reporter Olivia Nuzzi (31) on leave after discovering that Nuzzi and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (70) had a romantic relationship. (It was “never physical,” according to Nuzzi’s statement … so I guess that means sexting? Lmao.) This *gestures at everything* is going to ruin the tour.

So I would say it’s a perfect day for Katy Perry’s seventh studio album “143” to be released, wouldn’t you?

The impersonal, repetitive songwriting, thrill-less beats … it’s all indolent, color-by-numbers pop. These are songs for the emotional climax of a Love Is Blind episode! This album will get exactly the amount of attention it deserves, which is very little. Before the “Call Her Daddy” interview, before the “Woman’s World” music video, even before they started forcing Katy Perry to be Charli XCX, I first got the inkling that this Katy Perry era would leave a lot to be desired when she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in February. Her exit from American Idol had just been announced, and Perry declared that she was "creating space for my new wingspan." I might as well have been that nun: Katy Perry please stop! The otherwise-lively “Lifetimes” charges to a crescendo of humdrum sentimentality, the kind I’d hear on the latest Dua Lipa album. The JID-featuring “Artificial” is insurrection-inspiring. The Doechii song is good, though:

