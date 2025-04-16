Pokemon go to the polls: That Cosmopolitan cover story I wrote about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin was nominated for a Webby Award. Vote for it here, if you wouldn’t mind!!!
I’m sure I’m not telling you something you don’t already know, but Katy Perry went to space on Monday morning. It’s a woman’s world, and she is so lucky to be living in it … that she decided to leave it for a 10-minute sojourn beyond the earth’s atmosphere.
