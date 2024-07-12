God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers (Katy Cats). Photo: Screenshot.

The most disrespected person in America is usually the Katy Cat, a fandom permanently in distress. The culprit is almost always Katy Perry. She makes more unforced errors than any of her peers. What I’m getting at here is that I watched the music video for “Woman’s World.”

Katy Perry working at a construction site in an American flag bikini. Katy Perry filling herself with unleaded gasoline. Katy Perry trying to learn a dance so simple it barely even lands as TikTok dance satire. Katy Perry being asked who she is. “Woman’s World” is the lead single for Perry’s seventh studio album “143.” (The numbers are code for “I love you.”) “I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said in a statement, per Variety.

There is nothing exuberant or celebratory or bold about “Woman’s World.” Its lyrics are simplistic and repetitive, a vision of love and empowerment befitting a woman spending 20 hours alone in a small closet and pledging her heart to a man she has never seen (or what you might know as “Love Is Blind”). The Cut panned “Woman’s World” and said Katy Perry is stuck in 2016, when she made a song for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign that failed as spectacularly as that song’s message. Though her biggest and best hits were on 2010’s Teenage Dream, I might have to agree: through some bog witch’s curse, Perry is stuck in the vortex of that year, deadset on making an empowerment anthem with Dr. Luke, a man who spent nearly a decade in lawsuits and counter suits over Kesha’s allegation that he drugged and raped her.

But when Katy Perry “Roar”ed her way into white feminism it was a departure. She exists in a perpetual top-down convertible summer with no clouds and no politics. “Woman’s World,” as a song and a music video, makes the mistake of presenting Katy Perry as a resident of reality. She does not live here, with us. She summers in a technicolor Candy Land and winters in a jacuzzi stock pot with diced vegetables. When her music works, that’s why: She is goofy and frisky and loves a big set piece. Her optimism is usually romantic, like the way “Firework” blasts off from relatable feelings of smallness and inadequacy or the way “Dark Horse” drips with seduction. Katy Perry: Part of Me, her 2012 tour documentary, is an emotional and evocative portrait of a woman in transition, balancing trying to keep a doomed marriage together and also maintaining the momentum of her ascendant stardom. Everyone ignored “Smile,” probably because of its summer-bummer album artwork (and being released during race war summer probably didn’t help). But “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk, and “Harleys in Hawaii” are some of her better songs. I think often of the way Perry presented that new music. She was, she seemed to say, making the brave decision to not chase the latest trend, the opposite of what she did on 2017’s Witness (which featured Migos… for some reason) and as she’s doing again now: “I’m thankful that I’m out of the loop of how intense it is to be red hot for 10 years,” she told the Los Angeles Times ahead of Smile’s release in 2020. “Because I’ve had all the numbers, honey. Still set those records, honey. Talk to me when you’ve done that. Do I need to keep ringing that bell, or can I start ringing others?”

The dentist office waiting room that is American Idol notwithstanding, a Katy Perry album shouldn’t be so dead on arrival. Though she peaked in the early 2010s, her 2015 Super Bowl halftime was the most viewed halftime performance until Rihanna and Usher’s. And it’s not that we’ve lost our appetite for confectious, saccharine pop, either — how would you explain a song about being someone’s me espresso?

I don’t think it’s that Perry needs be more “authentic” (acoustic) or “raw” (one of those vibes where someone is in a bath or wears minimal makeup or goes to the woods to telepath intimacy). I don’t even think she needs to have particularly clearly defined politics, let alone good ones. (Many artists don’t!) It’s that Perry seems intent upon grafting some kind of tension or friction onto her music, another layer of text. The music video positions “Women’s World” as tongue in cheek, a puny empowerment anthem set against targeted ads for jade-rolling your way into your right to choose. The Americana of it all — her Rosie the Riveter cosplay and glittering American flag bikini — can go both ways, either as an ironic symbol of our dystopian times or as a giddy embrace of patriotism.

The double-speak of the costume reminds me of Perry’s post-2020 election tweet, her message to the world after she made a song for the first woman president who wasn’t. “The first thing I did when the presidency was called is [sic] text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday. ♥️” She wants smooth unity and easy obedience in a time when both seem impossible. But, improbably, Perry has brought some kind of bipartisan unity in these divided times: Everyone can agree this song sucks.

