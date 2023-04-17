On Sunday night’s Succession, “Honeymoon States,” the family is still reeling from God’s #LoganRoyIsOverParty, but not in the way that normal families reel after an untimely (or, actually, he was kinda old so not that untimely) death. Grieving is for the upper middle class; the Successionistas are circling the wagons trying to figure out what Logan’s death means for their current position and their future position. Frank comes across an undated, unsigned note of wishes in Logan’s personal safe: on the single sheet of paper are funeral arrangements, miscellaneous bestowments, a desired epitaph (via Reddit, someone posted it in the Hung Up chat lol) and … Logan’s pick for the CEO to take over for him.

Here’s *Oprah voice* what I know for sure … the name “Kendall Logan Roy” is definitely on that paper. Sometime between the Raymada acquisition and the first U.S. Virgin Islands reorganization, Logan opened up Microsoft Word, mumbled “fuck off” at Clippy, typed his name on a paper, and then typed the word “Kendall” just before it. (Succession boldly continues Veep’s legacy of a parent passing down their name as their child’s middle name. When my mom did it, she was ahead of her time!) The words “Kendall Logan Roy” absolutely appear on that sheet of paper that is, as Gerri says, a “selection of musings, really.” We have bipartisan approval of that fact, with 100 percent of counties reporting the same: “Kendall Logan Roy” are definitely three words — among many words — that do indeed appear on that page.

But underneath Kendall’s name, or through Kendall’s name, or let’s call it even and say somewhere in the vicinity of Kendall’s name appears a certain … squiggle. Destiny’s Seniors call it an underline, and Kendall agrees; Shiv, in her first true slay of the season, wonders if it’s a strikethrough.