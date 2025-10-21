LeBron James and Russell Westbrook pose for photos at the 2022 Lakers Media day. (Photo: David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The requirements for male friendship are so slim that the most unrealistic part of Friendship, A24’s Tim Robinson-Paul Rudd anti-buddy comedy, was that a man would actually remember important details about his friend’s life. The love lost between Russell Westbrook (basketball player I know because he used to play for the OKC Thunder) and LeBron James (basketball player I know because I sat in front of my TV to watch the original “The Decision,” obviously) isn’t so much an epic rivalry as it is a classic case of getting too annoyed with someone to tolerate them any longer. Men don’t have exactly a Frances Ha, where two friends drift apart as their different definitions of stability snap into focus (but reunite in the end because best friendship always wins!), but they do have Russell Westbrook hating the fact that LeBron James pretended to care about Will Smith’s movies.

The new book “A Hollywood Ending: The Dreams and Drama of the LeBron Lakers,” by Yaron Weitzman, might be the first basketball book I will read that wasn’t written by

. (Shea also has a new book out,

and a very fun Substack called

!)

details the friendship fallout. LeBron and Russ were playing for the same team (the Lakers), and after a disastrous season, it’s suggested that Russ should be traded. Everyone, cameras included, witnessed iciness between the two at a Lakers summer league game, Weitzman reports, but their tension really came to a head when Will Smith visited the team for a fireside chat. “Y’all got this,” Weitzman reports LeBron said as he ducked out of the room to skip Smith’s talk. When Russ went to do the same, Patrick Beverly

stopped him from leaving and the two went back and forth with Beverly convincing him to stay.

And then LeBron re-entered, moments before Smith was escorted in. “LeBron had a question, he said. Smith answered. Then LeBron had another question. And another after that and another after that and another after that. On and on he went, stretching what was supposed to be a 30-minute session into nearly an hour,” Weitzman reports. “‘The same guy who was trying to leave is now quoting back movie lines and going through the guy’s whole life story,’ one attendee recalled thinking. Seated in the third row, picking at a bowl of fruit, Westbrook watched in disbelief, shaking his head and rolling his eyes every time LeBron spoke.”