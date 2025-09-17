Two posts in one night … she’s startin. More from Hung Up this week: a remembrance of Robert Redford and an Emmys recap.

Leonardo DiCaprio, physically 50 years old but emotionally only 32 years old, has taken a side in the continued war over Isabel Conklin’s heart. He is Team Conrad.

In a video posted by Warner Bros. and the One Battle After Another official account, star Chase Infiniti recorded a message to Summer I Turned Pretty creator and showrunner Jenny Han. “Hi Jenny, we're promoting our movie One Battle After Another right now in London, and we can’t wait to tune into the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Infiniti begins. “I have to say that I’m Team Conrad” — she swivels the camera over to Leo, seated next to her — “and so is he. Good luck tomorrow!”

How to describe the look on DiCaprio’s face? Somewhere between sitcom dad shuttling his daughter and her friends to after-practice Sonic and when you just nod at whatever the person sitting next to you on the plane said because they didn’t notice you’re wearing airpods. There’s also a note of a high-maintenance dachshund who doesn’t want to walk in the rain and maybe even the face my best friend Molly makes when I start explaining, in detail, the internecine conflicts that led to the falling out of Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel. Do I detect a little bit of how I look at my friend’s boyfriend when I want to hear enough about his “engineering” job to justify him putting his card down at the bar? There’s just a shade of uncle who has a question about his phone. It could also be described as the face I have become accustomed to seeing whenever I talk at length about The Morning Show.

This is not the first time DiCaprio has been plugged into the goings on of the next generation: in addition to dating them, he also counted himself among Euphoria’s fans.

It occurs to me now that Team Conrad, of which I am a member, ought to be called neoCon-Heads. Oh well. Make the right decision, Belly! Millions of young people, and one emotionally 32-year-old man, are rooting for you two.

