Is he reading Hung Up?

Leonardo DiCaprio is my fourth favorite celebrity. (The first is Whitney Houston, the second is Ben Affleck, and the third is Chaka Khan.) On Tuesday, he was spotted on location in Boston filming the Adam Mckay movie Don’t Look Up. (Don’t Look Up is the movie that stars the half of Hollywood that’s not in the Top Gun sequel.) In photos, he’s wearing a corduroy blazer, an unfortunate plaid shirt, and jeans. My friend Jenny called this look “had a best selling memoir that turned out to be fake and now I ghost write Magic Treehouse books.” I was thinking more “disgraced political consultant who has to restart his career in a small local election with a lot of dark money attached, but the whole thing is in the key of Schitt’s Creek.” My friend Jianna offered: “The cord jacket really says it all. Mayor of frumptown.” To be clear: I am excited for this movie.

But I am more excited for what this movie means for my Rihanna-Leonardo DiCaprio fan fiction. They had a short, …