New York Magazine’s latest cover story is about nepotism babies, or the offspring of famous people that just happen to stumble into a life of acting, singing, or modeling themselves. “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent” reads the coverline.

nymag A post shared by New York Magazine ( @nymag )

The whole package is fun to discuss; nepo babies exist at the axis of so many thorny conversations in celebrity, image, privilege, and pop culture. How much of talent can be inherited, and how much can be taught? What’s earned and what’s a hand-me-down? And is John David Washington actually a good actor? (I do think that it’s the result of some bog witch’s curse that this is how Ben Platt gets on a magazine cover.)