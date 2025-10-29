More from Hung Up this week: a chat about the Love Is Blind reunion for the paid list and I’m going live tomorrow with Priya Parker to talk about weddings! As devoted Hung Up readers will recall, summer ends October 31st. Anyway, I’ve been working on this for a while and just kinda felt like putting it out there.

The Virgin album cover.

In July, I cried poolside at Sunset Tower listening to a Lorde song about getting her heartbroken at the same hotel. “Oh, dark day! Was I just someone to dominate? / Worthy opponent, flint to my blade, now we’re playing with shadows,” she sang on “David.” I was wearing a bikini and my hair was in a loose bun so high that my hat didn’t really fit. The waiter kept offering me rosé, but all I wanted was more and more water. “At the Sunset Tower, you said, “open your mouth” / I did / And what came spilling out that day was the truth.” I have not historically been a very good Lorde fan — “Royals” was ruined by hearing it in every hallway in college, I loved “Melodrama,” though I don’t listen to it very much. But that afternoon, “Virgin” clicked into place.

Fall and spring don’t get their own songs; winter’s tracks are decided by the holidays. Summer’s crowning achievement is that feeling of hearing the right song at exactly the right time, singing along emphatically or mindlessly. Summer is when a song can chase you, drifting out of car windows, playing on a loop on TikTok audios, finding you at the bar, the vet, the elevator to a meeting that shouldn’t have even been an email, it should’ve been a DM. Lorde usually reaches for the feral, carnal release. “Virgin” feels downbeat by contrast, songs of the summer for moody girls. The radio will serve up a soundtrack for every shiny, ebullient moment. This is an album for feeling unhappy on vacation, for feeling like everyone is hanging out without you, for feeling despair on the ACE, for feeling self-destructive and a little unmoored.