Hello from Hung Up HQ where I humiliatingly went to show a woman at a dog daycare a photo of Remy and inadvertently showed her that I was listening to "Lifetimes" by Katy Perry … anyway …

Hannah and her notebook assessing Nick on Love Is Blind season 7. Photo: Screenshot.

I remember exactly where I was on January 6, 2021 watching live footage on cable news as a mob of Trump voters overran the United States Capitol to contest an election their candidate lost. I had just been either peeled or lasered at the dermatologist’s office a few hours before, and was taking the afternoon to mind my business (to work horizontally from my sofa). It was surreal to watch the crowd breach the building as breaking news, the pivots from “what’s happening” to “is this happening” to “oh my god they’re really doing it” to some version of confused resign. The credits were rolling on the season finale of the American experiment. And yet: January 6th has nothing on the D.C. season of Love Is Blind.