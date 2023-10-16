Spoilers for LIB seasons one, five, and two below.

Love Is Blind Season 3’s cast reunion. Photo: Netflix.

I’m in a reflective mood this morning, thinking about the 11-plus hours I’ve spent watching Houstonians find love in a hopeless, windowless place. Lydia and Aaliyah and Milton and Uche; Izzy and Stacy and the “b” in “debt.” Will I ever get that time back? Should I?

Love Is Blind is my favorite reality dating show, and this morning I planned to rank the five seasons that have been released so far. As I started pulling cast photos and drafting a preliminary ranking, I looked at my list see that I was basically just listing the seasons chronologically: Season five was the worst, then season four, then season three. Season one was very good, but season two took the crown. You think reality dating gets better than Iyanna and Jarrette and Mallory? You want better television than Danielle and Nick and that conversation about dancing on (and then breaking) furniture, as they’re wearing costumes? The Shayne/Shaina paradox? “Love is blurry?” If it gets better than that, I don’t want to know.

Season five of Love Is Blind showed the game’s limitations. This show doesn’t work when there are only two couples to follow. It doesn’t work without awkward scenes meeting drunk, judgemental friends, it doesn’t work without two awkward cast meet-ups, not just one. It doesn’t work with so much time spent in the pods. It doesn’t work with just one successful wedding, especially when those two people are happily married.

Season one was a grab bag of delights. Lauren and Cameron will be together for a hundred years. Giannina and Damian were genuinely thrilling weirdos — what would they fight about next? Carlton was in a Real Housewives of Atlanta-off between Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey at thee Bailey Agency — not many people have had that honor.

But nothing was ever going to happen between Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, and I don’t think anyone at that ceremony expected a marriage. I said what I said: Barnett being the most sought after man that season? America really is a failed state. There’s not a lot of genuine tension in his relationship with Amber, either, since he gives in to her manipulations so easily.

Wars were being fought over Shayne and Natalie and Shaina. Shake is the most reviled LIB-er ever. (Even Bartise is dining out on live LIB reactions on his IG!) Nick and Danielle were my favorite kind of couple to overhear on the street: they are talking in a totally normal tone of voice so it’s hard to even realize they are at war. Nick and Vanessa could never even get to the bottom of what was going on between Mallory and Sal!

If I wanted to watch two people in love, I can go back to the Netflix search and type “Beckham.” Love Is Blind is about watching two midwesterners who absolutely hate each other make it to the altar. It never got better than season two.

Sophie's comment from the reunion last night absolutely wrecked me — this!