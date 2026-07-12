Hung Up

Hung Up

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𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan's avatar
𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan
1d

if sincere or zach even get near that 100k, i'm pulling north korea for a chat

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Rachel F.'s avatar
Rachel F.
1d

"A population of 15 year olds" as I have been saying all season, Love Island needs to make voting ID-confirmed 18+ next season. The teens are losing the plot voting all their favorite girls to the end and forgetting this is supposed to be a show about LOVE (not toxicity). Would have preferred any 2/3 of Parmida and Corbin (perfect AI couple), Kenzie and Dylan (even though I think their connection is not long for this world they do match each other's theater kid freak), and KC and Titi (he sucks but he's just as into her as she is into him plus they're cute together) in the finale over Melanie and Sincere (the epi-tome of toxicity) and Zach and Kayda (classic "she likes him WAY more than he likes her" couple)

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