More from Hung Up this week: Margaret Qualley Is Free … Behind The Scenes of Hung Up … We’re talking about all the Emmy noms … “Lemme Say This” is one of Apple’s 10 best shows of 2026 so far :,)

Sincere Rhea. Photo: Screenshot.

Tonight is our last Love Island USA shift, and it could not come soon enough. This season has been so much better than last — Osama Trin Laden and Al Kayda, Kenzie greeting Megan Thee Stallion with the splits, Ciara and Tefi on Aftersun, Bryce’s grandma, “I’m Titi,” the true love if Bryce and Trinity, Jen begging people to remember that she is actually soooo hot outside of the villa — but it’s time to take the first flight out of Fiji and remember that people older than 29 and not wearing bikinis 24/7 exist in the world too.

I’m not sure there will ever be a movie night like this season’s display of pure cinema. Have you ever lied so much that you forget the truth? Or have you ever listened to your friend lie so much that you get the ick? And you’re a man … getting the ick over another man’s lies … the preferred language of their culture …? There was nothing like watching Sincere Rhea run the exact same script on three different women, for the camera cut back to capture his reaction in real time, and all he could do was sigh. I want to believe that this was a sobering moment of reflection, one of those moments of growth. I want to believe it was a moment that, as Armie Hammer put it recently, “Joseph Campbell would have called it a mentor moment in my hero’s journey, whatever the fuck that is.”

Unfortunately, I just don’t think that’s the case. A population of 15-year-olds and, according to a brief scroll on Threads, disgruntled KC and Titi fans, have voted for Melanie and Sincere to win this season of Love Island USA. The rightful winners are the written-in-the-stars love of Bryce and Trinity, but if this is to be a stolen election, I can only hope Melanie keeps the money for herself and runs.

Tonight’s final Love Island chat will be paywalled. Hope to see you there!