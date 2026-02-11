Margot Robbie attends the “Wuthering Heights” Photocall at Spencer House in London, England. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie might not have a universally agreed-upon age, but she is universally recognized as beautiful. She has the conventional markers of Western beauty standards (blonde, tall, straight teeth, wide smile), and also seems like a pretty good hang. Unfortunately, she has continued to enable the career of Emerald Fennell — I mean, we all have our problematic faves, but Jesus. “Wuthering Heights” comes out on Friday, and that’s as good a peg as any to revisit one of my favorite celebrity quotes of all time: Margot Robbie explaining what it felt like to be ugly one time.