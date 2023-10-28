As the big movie studios refuse common-sense worker protections and the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, Killers of the Flower Moon is being promoted by a press tour of one. There is the Martin Scorsese GQ profile, the Martin Scorsese Time cover, the Martin Scorsese Letterboxd account, Martin Scorsese eating the definition of “ate.”

Devoted Hung Up readers will recall that on the subject of Martin Scorsese — this is my man. This season my cup runneth over: Martin Scorsese talking about emails. Martin Scorsese making me cry with an IG post. The Associated Press asked Scorsese about Quentin Tarantino’s decision to retire from filmmaking after his tenth movie. “You must just be built differently,” the interviewer says. “I am,” Scorsese confirms, appropriating college athlete culture, 😤 implied.

This is the man who dismissed Joker — a movie that exists to plagiarize him — saying he “ saw clips of it .” He’s in the kitchen cooking and his imitators don't even know the location of the house !

What I’m saying is this: if Martin Scorsese has a million pick-mes, then I am one of them. If he has ten pick-mes, then I am one of them. If he has only one pick-me then that is me. If Martin Scorsese has no pick-mes, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Martin Scorsese, then I am against the world.

Beyoncé Opens a Box

I open a box with a boxcutter that was left in my apartment by a mover in 2020. Beyoncé opens a box with her hands, with her winged eyeliner, with her little giggle!

In what is surely a surprise to the haircare line she teased in May, Beyoncé has launched a fragrance. Cé Noir, per The Hollywood Reporter, has notes of “clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh and golden amber.”

On Wednesday, Beyoncé posted the fragrance’s visual, a very casual unboxing. Here is Beyoncé curled up in a chair. Here is Beyoncé opening a box, with her hands. Here is Beyoncé doing the giggle we have only heard in songs and her handwritten notes. Here is Beyoncé’s complicated airflow in our direction.

“Beyoncé Is Seen but Not Heard,” the New York Times observed in 2015, declaring that she had not answered a direct question in over a year. At the time, Beyoncé covering Vogue without an interview but an essay (by Margo Jefferson) seemed extraordinary; now it has become her norm. The Britney Spears memoir has brought renewed scrutiny to the Diane Sawyer interviews that every famous woman was subjected to; Beyoncé opting out of interviews is not all that surprising.

But part of the joy of the Renaissance tour, to me, was in her aliveness, the tour’s spontaneity, the way her hat could fall off or a lyric would be dropped, and she just went with it. The most famous woman in the world is doing something as regular as an unboxing — the bread and butter women whose careers were made by Buzzfeed listicles! — is newly thrilling.

Gaylor Wellness Check

On the subject of Taylor Swift’s 1989 re-release, let me say: 1989 is not my ministry. I understand that I’ll never understand. But I’ll stand.

In the leaked prologue to 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Miss Swift snapped at the Gaylor conspiracy theorists, the subculture of fans who believe she dated Karlie Kloss. In her early twenties, beset by dating rumors with any man she was photographed with, she says, she only hung out with her women friends. "Being a consummate optimist, I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior. I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would." Gaylors could, and Gaylors would, and Gaylors did!

I imagine sirens going off, emergency text alerts, entire group texts collapsing. Are Gaylors all right? Are their flags flying at half mast?

