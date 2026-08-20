More from Hung Up this week: Everything ‘One Night Only’ Shows Instead of People Doing It … it took me 5 minutes to find this celebrity’s Letterboxd … and my essay for Hinge’s No Ordinary Love audiobook.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17 in Sydney. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A royal return: after six years in the United States, Harry and Meghan Sussex are trading Montecito for London. On Wednesday, People reported that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plan to move back to the U.K. The relocation, People reports, is for “an extended period beginning this month, with the children [Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5] set to begin school there in September.” The family will keep their home in Montecito, along with their villa in Portugal, “while establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain,” per People.

I had three thoughts when I read the news: First, a recession indicator. Second, after all that Tyler Perry did for them…! And third, what does Gossip Time author Allie Jones think?

Allie’s writing about Mr. and Mrs. As Ever is unparalleled. When With Love, Meghan premiered, we met in a Google Doc to discuss all things vessels. With news of the royal homecoming, we reconvened to discuss what a move back to the U.K. means for the erstwhile royals, what Prince William must be thinking, and the bold decision to move two young children two weeks before school starts.

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Hunter Harris: When I read the news, you were the first person I texted. This is legitimately shocking! I personally would rather be miserable in Montecito than to give the British tabloids even one moment of satisfaction. But after six years of off-and-on unemployment, what else was there for them to do here in America? I’m dying to know what you think about the timing of this move.

Allie Jones: It is so, so crazy, especially after H&M spent all of July complaining about the lack of taxpayer-funded security for their last U.K. visit (timed around the “One Year to Go” celebration for the 2027 Invictus Games, which, okay, whatever). For years, Harry has complained that traveling to England with his children is simply too dangerous. Now they’re gonna send them to school there?

The timing of the announcement — and the revelation that they only told King Charles about this idea on Sunday — suggests to me that this is another one of our favorite Montecito couple’s “talk first and figure it out later” schemes. As for what prompted it…I mean, perhaps they realized that there are only going to be so many more opportunities for them to visit (and be photographed with) Charles. What do you think?