More from Hung Up this week: Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged … I Love Seeing A Girl’s Emotional Support Inner-Wrist Tattoo … and an updating chat about all things Summer House drama.

Michael

This is the type of greed they talked about in the Bible. You can’t say Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic executive-produced by the singer’s family and starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar, doesn’t deliver on its purpose. It is a movie meant to deliver you straight to YouTube or to Spotify, driving up the musician’s streams in a way the estate can monetize. It accomplishes that completely: Michael does remind audiences how good Michael Jackson’s music remains. It also reminds audiences how batshit everything surrounding him remains, too. This is an exercise in image mismanagement, a biopic so banal and passive that you look forward to the music sequences not even because they’re good (sometimes they are), just for a reprieve from another scene of cornball chaos.

To “sanitize” Michael Jackson’s controversial history, the child sexual abuse allegations, or even to strip his biography of complication entirely — that’s an undertaking that requires at least some sort of vision. Michael is as thorough as a five-paragraph essay that’s returned to your desk with a big red “See Me.” It’s not a complicated character study, nor is it laboriously hagiographic. Michael cycles through random trivia before dropping you off at a big song-and-dance setpiece, and then does that again and again and again.

It moves almost episodically: Michael meets Berry Gordy. Michael works with Quincy Jones. Michael watches Singing In The Rain. Joe Jackson gets his belt. Michael buys Bubbles. Michael wants to get his music played on MTV. Forget insight, none of these scenes lands with any real meaning. A young Michael talks about wanting to make a new sound from the Jackson 5 and find his own voice, and then we cut to a completed “Off The Wall.” He says it’s egotistical to make a self-titled album and then he watches some horror movies, and that’s how we get “Thriller.” Jaafar Jackson does a fine impersonation, but neither the movie nor the script gives him any interiority. There’s none of the strangely swaggering sensuality that made watching the real Michael Jackson feel exciting. Every Moonwalk, every body roll — got no change, sorry brotha.