I didn’t have anything to do on my flight from Tulsa yesterday, so I decided to scroll. I love phone. Phone is one of my top favorite Things To Do. I love checking phone, I love scrolling phone, I love typing on phone, I love searching things on phone like “20% of 142” or “woodland hills mall dog policy” or “mcmahon daughter meme.” Because I was going to be on phone anyway, I made a list of what I was looking for/shopping for/thinking about. The official Hung Up gift guide went ahead of Black Friday, but here are some more ideas for your friends, your lovers, your family, yourself. (Range of prices, lots of vintage, a couple sales.) And a reminder of the Hung Up holiday playlist I re-share (and add to) every year!

Some of these links are affiliate links. If you’re in the holiday mood this season, I love these elegant Zara Home Christmas trees. All of their holiday stuff is so cute, and don’t sleep on their pet stuff. I got Remy this bed from Zara Home last year and she loves to lay in it and watch me at my desk. Now that I am godmother to a perfect and curious baby girl, I am, for the first time, buying BABY gifts. I have already given her the gift of recounting, in detail, all the chapters of the Jill Zarin-Bethenney Frankel friendship breakup and the Bethenney-Carole Radziwill friendship breakup. This year, I am getting her a puzzle-bench with her name on it and a custom ornament celebrating her first Christmas. (Auntie used to do a Christmas tree decorated entirely with ornaments that she’d gotten from her mom and sisters, plus ones she collected over 30 years, and it was my favorite thing ever!) My mom is likely getting some type of skincare, a cleanser, some body butter, and maybe a moisturizer. My dad is really into the art books I’ve been getting him this year, but he reads this newsletter, so I don’t want to spoil what he’ll get this year. Everyone in my family will again get a custom Remy 2026 calendar, which is a massive hit under every tree.

Face

My favorite Murad sunscreen (now in better packaging). I need to be better about using it consistently, but I like this Lesse eye cream. I hadn’t used a hyaluronic acid that I liked in years until Rachel at Carrie Lindsey put me onto this Monastery serum. It dries a little tacky, but under a moisturizer cream, it’s fine. Using this Activist mask once a week is the most I get to feel like Laura Dern cooing, “it’s the manuka honey” in Marriage Story.

I have abandoned all other lip glosses for Saie’s in shade “Kiss.” It is so wet and glossy! Not sticky at all. (For no-color moisturizer in every purse and in my nightstand too, always this Experiment lip balm.) The Patrick Ta blushes are even better than everyone on TikTok says. I have used “Not Too Much” down to the last little corners, and sometimes pair it with “Just Enough.” The Mac lipliner “Greige” is what I heard Lily Rose Depp uses, but “Stone” is the equivalent for my complexion. I have at least two “Corks” on me at all times.

Shoes

Zebra print mules that would look sickening with a mini skirt. All my LA friends love the Gardana clogs but I can’t decide how I feel about them. I’m into these Staud athletic ballet flats, though. One time I wore these Nikes and someone DM’d me to tell me how ugly they are. That’s okay! They are comfortable, and I am confident! I am still thinking about the way Emilia Petrarca styled her suede Dries sneakers months ago in Italy. (And perfect if you want expen$ive sneakers that look like you have some home training, i.e., not those ugly Golden Goose sneakers!) Gorgeous Talbots mules. Need these Salomons with black socks asap.

Dresses

A version of the dress that I wore to last year’s Hung Up event. Take this on vacation, please! This one too. I wore this dress in Sifnos for my birthday last year. Take this to Vegas or out on the town for NYE. Feels like Khaite without the price tag. Makeout with someone at a holiday party in this please.

Dresses to wear to weddings

Red sequin dress that would be perfect for a NYE wedding. Mini dress with dramatic sleeves for a cocktail wedding. Pink sequined gown that I would kill to wear to a spring wedding next year. Similar sequined option in brown. Striking emerald green gown. This dress is long, but since it’s a jersey, I’d wear it to a cocktail wedding or wedding weekend event. (Another brown option only avail in XL.) A classic LBD. I love this top and skirt as styled, would stun at a cocktail event ($$ but super versatile). Powder blue mini dress great for cocktail attire. Love this neckline, and the dress reminds me so much of Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink taffeta Oscar dress.

Vintage

Fiona Apple tee. Dior sneakers that are soooo Y2K. Ombre Prada heels. Magazine freaks: I am obsessed with these old SPY mags. Blumarine skirt with delicate flower detail. Brown Manolo boots that I might get myself tbh. Super cunty Manolo kitten heels. Manolo kitten heel flip flops I wish were in my size. Super sexy Gucci stiletto sandals. $800 Chanel camisole that Dua Lipa would wear on vacation and $2000 Chanel halter top that Dua Lipa would wear on vacation.

A top so good I want to annoy every fashion person I’ve ever met and say “what if Tom Ford simply returned to Gucci…” Cool vintage tee that I personally think is overpriced, but if you like it enough, I understand. (Similar here, too.)

Tops

I like this sweater on its own, but I’d also style it over a white tee. Hate how they style it here, but I’m obsessed with this top. The Sandy Liang top I wore to a holiday party last year and will probably re-wear to a holiday party this year. I can’t decide if I can pull off this Fair Isle sweater but I do love Guest in Residence and their stuff rarely goes on sale. (More from GiR: A rugby that I like, the short-sleeve polo I wear basically every time I’m on TV, and this polo is cute too.) My absolute favorite workout top from Old Navy. Love the cuffs on this shirt, but I wish it came in more colors. No one will ever look as good as Katie Holmes in the Khaite cashmere bra, but we can all try. I’m not a Bode person, but I do like this jacket. An actually nice cashmere sweater I wore to Thanksgiving (I have the yellow, but I also like this blue-ish green one). I want this sweater monogrammed.

Accessories

After seeing those pics of Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles in Rome, I am obsessed with these cashmere bandanas. (Similar but a bit more twee.) I don’t like the black patent leather but I love this purse in the bordeaux. The sunglasses that Peyton and I shared custody over (she left them in our pod studio and I took them to Boston with me for a weekend) last year. Prada headband that is $200 but I did say it was Prada after all. Very cool silver Gucci bracelet on resale. Peyton got to me.

