The Pitt stars Gerran Howell, Amielynn Abellera, Noah Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Supriya Ganesh, and … me. Lol.

May I have 30 CCs of ketamine, please? And can someone intubate the patient in Trauma 2? My stethoscope and I are going on a smoke break. In other words: I am expecting another podcast, and I’m delivering it at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. When The Pitt returns for its second season in January, I’ll be co-hosting the official Pitt companion podcast for HBO Max!

The first season of the HBO Max medical drama follows Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) hour by hour during basically the worst shift of his career. He’s managing a team of new doctors and med students on their first day on the job, he’s having trauma flashbacks to running the emergency department during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a disgruntled patient assaults a nurse, someone saw a rat, someone else is missing some benzos — and that’s before the department is has to triage a mass casualty incident. The first season of The Pitt won Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, plus trophies for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa.

The Pitt’s second season begins on HBO Max on January 8. I’ll be co-hosting the official pod alongside Dr. Alok Patel. You can watch the podcast on HBO Max after every episode of The Pitt, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. This is so exciting and has been such a hard secret to keep! I hope you’ll join us to watch this season.

