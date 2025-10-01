“You Don’t Make 150 Movies A Year If You Want To Go Home to Your Husband”
What do we know about the Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban divorce?
More from Hung Up this week: On One Battle After Another, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Twinless. Friday, I’ll be chatting withand of about Taylor Swift, Hollywood, and “The Life of a Showgirl.” Join us!
Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban is the same as New York City socialite1 Eric Adams’ mayoral re-election campaign: Well, it’s over.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.