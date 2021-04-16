Normalize Dumping A-Rod
The Friday Post.
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Here is one thing I have noticed about men: they are embarrassing.
Drake and Shaun King embarrassed Rihanna. Brad embarrassed Jen. Ashton Kutcher embarrassed Demi Moore. Nick Cannon embarrassed Mariah. Chris Pratt embarrassed Anna Faris. Jason Derulo embarrassed Jordin Sparks. Kanye embarrassed Kim. (Van Jones, if those rumors are true, will also certainly embarrass Kim.) Barack embarrassed Michelle. Joseph probably embarrassed Mary. I love Denzel Washington and Charlie Puth. But both of those men embarrass me all the time.
Even now, racking my brain, I’m thinking: I love Steven Soderbergh, and he has n…