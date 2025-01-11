The devastation in LA right now is so extensive, but here’s a start: A list of GoFundMes for black families displaced by the LA fires, a list of Altadena families that need support, advice from an insurance attorney on evacuation and insurance claims, and ’s list of resources and how how to help.
Notes on a Scandal, the 2006 two-hander starring Judi Dench and Cate Blanchett, is described as an erotic thriller. (In an alternate universe, it’s a kind of Tár prequel: a big, brooding personality fabricating her own past and present.) I watched it the other night because I couldn’t stop thinking about the way Blanchett tries to grasp the reality of her life — that she’s sleeping with her 15-year-old student — and how it becomes a way for Judi Dench to
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.