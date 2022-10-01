This post is too long for email! Click the headline if you want to read on-site where it won’t cut off.

Closing my eyes to not see this. Photo: Screenshot.

I have never walked out of a movie. It is just childish, unnecessary to me: every movie is worth watching, if only to have something to think about. Good movies make me feel closer to God (and by God I mean Robert De Niro seeing Sharon Stone for the first time in Casino); bad movies offer a specific deliriousness that I love, too. But for the first time in my life, fifty-four seconds into Blonde, I said aloud: “No.”