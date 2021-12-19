Yes coming to you today on Sunday, sorry — Friday a man was kicking my seat as I flew back to NYC, Saturday I had to read this and spiral for several hours about canceling my Christmas trip home.

Ben Affleck in Gone Girl. Photo: Screenshot.

I know you’re not going to believe this, I know there’s no way you saw this coming, I know everything indicated otherwise but: Ben Affleck has embarrassed J.Lo.

Bennifer has pressed on with their public romance: Lakers games! Airport PDA! A Wall Street Journal profile about “second chances!” But I said, when this all started, that “For someone who hates to be embarrassed, J.Lo exclusively dates men who will embarrass her. Affleck is no exception.” That time has come. While promoting The Tender Bar on Howard Stern, Affleck discussed his sobriety. He said that he drank during his marriage to Jennifer Garner because he felt “trapped.”