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Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor attend the 98th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images)

At the 98th Annual Academy Awards Sunday night, One Battle After Another took Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Casting, and Editing; Sinners scooped up Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score. But the night’s most unexpected win went to Leonardo DiCaprio’s new mustache: for the first time in at least two decades, people were calling him hot.