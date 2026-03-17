And The Night's Most Unexpected Winner Is… Leonardo DiCaprio’s Mustache
Oscars 2026 recap.
The Oscars were last night! Catch up with the Hung Up chat (over 8,000 messages!) here.
At the 98th Annual Academy Awards Sunday night, One Battle After Another took Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Casting, and Editing; Sinners scooped up Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score. But the night’s most unexpected win went to Leonardo DiCaprio’s new mustache: for the first time in at least two decades, people were calling him hot.