An aerial view of the Malta-flagged cruise ship Aroya moored at Marmaris Port in Mugla's Marmaris district, Turkiye, on June 29, 2026. The 335-meter vessel arrived from Galataport in Istanbul carrying 2,667 tourists and was moored at the port's main pier. (Photo: Sabri Kesen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If you are reading this, there’s a chance that you, like me, were not one of the 1,000 guests currently at Taylor Swift’s wedding. Lucky for us, there is something far better and more dramatic to occupy our time, When Swift walks down the aisle of a castle (?) constructed inside New York City’s local Sagrada Familia Basilica (Madison Square Garden) to marry the football player, podcaster, and face of a significantly HBCU-coded American Eagle collection, Travis Kelce, she will be doing so in the middle of a personal crisis. Personal, that is, to Patti Lupone.