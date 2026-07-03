Taylor Swift Is Getting Married During A Crisis
The Friday Post.
If you are reading this, there’s a chance that you, like me, were not one of the 1,000 guests currently at Taylor Swift’s wedding. Lucky for us, there is something far better and more dramatic to occupy our time, When Swift walks down the aisle of a castle (?) constructed inside New York City’s local Sagrada Familia Basilica (Madison Square Garden) to marry the football player, podcaster, and face of a significantly HBCU-coded American Eagle collection, Travis Kelce, she will be doing so in the middle of a personal crisis. Personal, that is, to Patti Lupone.