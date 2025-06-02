SEEKING: London readers! I will be back in London on June 10 for a few days. Should we do a meet-up? Where?? … and some good vintage George-Leo gossip at the end of this.

You want to talk about a recession indicator? Darling, Patti LuPone has apologized. “I am deeply sorry for the words I used during The New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful,” she wrote in a statement posted over the weekend on Instagram and Facebook. “I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies.”

In an interview published last week in the New Yorker, the Broadway veteran and reliable loudmouth (said with love) revealed more than a few grudges. Jumbotrons, Kevin Kline, and Bill Smitrovich, who played her husband on the 1990s TV drama Life Goes On. She also took issue with two other Broadway performers, the actresses Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald, both black women. LuPone was in a production of the play “The Roommate,” and her theater shared walls with the musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” which co-starred Lewis. When LuPone asked that the music for “Hell’s Kitchen” be turned down because of sound bleed, Lewis posted an open letter on her Instagram saying that LuPone had been “bullying,” “racially microaggressive,” and “rooted in privilege.” McDonald liked Lewis’s post and commented with supportive emojis.