Solving a Jessica Simpson blind item … a Divorced Man … this is The Friday Post.

The celebrity home tour industrial complex is a genius invention. In a home tour, an otherwise boring (or, even better, mysterious-for-no-reason and/or press shy) person suddenly has something to talk about when they’re wandering through their second kitchen off their third upstairs living room. Where did this pastry come from? Who uses this chair the most? The tours have the appearance of intimacy, but the videos still shill the same self-performance that every other person on the internet must complete to compete for attention. There’s something pragmatic about that, how I will always be interested in anyone’s home tour because I love to complain about an ugly, junky room, and I love to be nosy, and I love to wonder how much something cost.

In the 2000s, MTV Cribs was aspirational and over the top. Even as a non-tennis playing child, a backyard tennis court was the height of luxury to me. (My favorite ep…