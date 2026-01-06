Hung Up

Hung Up

Btw We're Watching The Pitt S2 Together

Premiering this week.
Hunter Harris's avatar
Hunter Harris
Jan 06, 2026

Reminder! This month, I’m putting on my stethoscope and my scrubs and getting over my trauma from the last time I had blood drawn — the nurse literally took a smoke break while I had a needle in my arm — and clocking in for my shift at The Pitt. This season, you can watch Dr. Alok Patel and me immediately after every Pitt episode on HBO Max. We’ll be unpacking the medicine and the drama of every moment of the show’s second season. We’re excited! And hopefully you are too.

The Pitt returns Thursday, January 8 on HBO Max. There will be free chats throughout the season, but the chats for the season premiere and season finale will be paywalled.

More from Hung Up this week: Wake Up Dead Man, Marty Supreme, Ella McKay, and other December 2025 watches … a chat about last night’s Critics Choice Awards … and what was your first watch of 2026?

