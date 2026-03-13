More from Hung Up this week: Oh Great, Jamie Lee Curtis Has Weighed In (and other responses to Timothée Chalamet’s comments about ballet and opera … Who Is This Year’s Oscar Villain? … The Oscars are this Sunday! There will be a free chat for the Oscars red carpet and a paywalled chat for the ceremony. Join us!

Light spoilers for The Pitt 210 below.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Dr. Park.

There are a handful of HBO supporting characters that I would follow into battle: Selina Meyer’s sycophant friend Karen, who has never given a straight answer. Cyd Peach, who was here before Tom Wambsgans and will be here after Tom Wambsgans. Lafayette in True Blood was such a good character he’s on my HBO character Mount Rushmore. Wanda Sykes in Curb and Wanda Sykes in The Other Two. Issa’s brother on Insecure. Strict Asian Obama.

Thursday night’s Pitt shift introduced an addition to that list: Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brendon Park (Lou Ferrigno Jr.).