We are gathered here tonight to witness the humbling of two cackling hags: one Erin Lichy and one Sai De Silva. I had one Real Housewives of New York reunion expectation, and it was the satisfaction of seeing these two women answer for their nonsense, nonstop bullying of fellow housewife Jessel Taank. But suddenly Ubah is coming for Jenna and Brynn is coming for Ubah and Sai has turned on Erin; can Queens native Nene Leakes fly in to show these women how it’s done? The reunion is Erin shocked that anyone is calling her out, Ubah’s divine side chatter, and Sai saying she’s “taking accountability” for everything, and by everything she means nothing.

My friend Marlowe Granados (writer of Happy Hour and the illustrious

—

), joined me in a Google doc as we watched part one of the reunion together-slash-500 miles apart. (She’s in Toronto; I’m in Brooklyn.) You can read our conversation below.

Hunter Harris: First I must pay my respects. Pavit cleared every member of this cast with his Vietnam travel vlog …

Marlowe Granados: Oh my god, I saw this! Everyone’s always talking about how men need hobbies and yet, here is Pavit with a hobby and Sai + Erin think it’s suspect. Tsk Tsk. I am here for Pavit’s calm, cool, and collected attitude…it’s what Jessel needs! He has a firm understanding of who the star is in the marriage.

HH: What are we thinking about these looks? It’s kinda their premiere party redux: everyone is dressed for a different event! Jenna is dressed (again) as her own …And Just Like That cameo that ends up as a deleted scene. Brynn looks like a haunted American Girl doll. Ubah looks like a bride. Sai looks like the Oscar Natalie Portman didn’t win for Jackie. Erin looks like she’s scabbing celebrating Halloween dressed as a realtor Barbie.

MG: Everyone was complaining about Jenna’s dress code for her party, but I think a dress code may have worked better for the… visual harmony on stage. Everyone is talking and interrupting each other and I don’t know where to look! I expected Brynn to come looking like some sort of feminine archetype (I admit I do like her little pink confessional outfit with the hat).

I just want to note, I have been watching Erin and Sai fight with each other with my face in my hands. I feel like there is a bubbling animosity and no one can wait for the other’s turn to speak…Looking at you, Ubah.

HH: I’m fascinated by the Sai-Erin bickering. Sai is starting this fight from … nowhere? From nothing? From what Erin said in passing on a podcast? Chile. (No Best Buy podcast mic formed against me shall prosper!) It seems pretty clear that Sai has realized how bad she and Erin look bullying the other women, but how does she distance herself from Erin and play the victim and not have to walk back everything she’s said and done this season? Picking a random, stupid fight over an offhand comment about cheese!

MG: The way cheese-gate is getting too much airtime, I was already sick of it early in the season. I think the alliance between Sai and Erin was based on the fact that they’re both NY girls (this definitely comes to mind when you realize Jessel had been living in Dallas, and moved to NY for the show), and then because they have a few kids and are maybe more on par with each other financially? I think Sai does realize she’s not on the favorable team, and being aspirational is important to her brand. Being aligned to Erin (Miss donating to Trump in 2020) doesn’t look…great. Also, dying at her bringing out her phone to the exact clip of Erin talking about the cheese. Was she queuing it???

HH: Sai had that comment timestamped, and it only made her look stupid! Sai tries to make everything into a conversation about how she’s not warm or affectionate, but she is also not funny or gregarious or even cool? She doesn’t have style, she has brands. Now Sai is really trying to therapy-speak her way into not answering for how ugly and cruel she was all season. She “masks all her stuff with humor?” Please. That’s how the least funny person you’ve ever met justifies being a complete trollish cornball.

MG: Erin and Sai also do that thing where they say they’re just being honest and maybe it comes out wrong. That drives me up the wall. That’s not taking accountability! Now everything Sai has complained about is coming back to me in flashes. I also love how this reunion shows how Erin has no sense of humor…I’m a firm believer that you can’t have a Housewife without a sense of humor.

HH: Taank tops unite … only Jessel and Ubah have a real sense of humor. Brynn thinks she’s funny, but her humor is very, like, VH1-2000s-bro-y humor. Sai and Erin bring nothing to the table.

I wonder if Jenna comes back for a second season. She’s done well this season, but she’s definitely the alpha. All of these women are reacting to being friends with Jenna Lyons, and not much else. Sai and Erin are jealous, Brynn wants to be respected by her, Jessel wants to hang out with her, Ubah is over her.

MG: Okay, I have been thinking about Jenna and her reasons for joining in the first place. My theory is that she thought it might be a fun exercise to have a group of straight women friends. As the season went on, I kept thinking “Oh no Jenna, this can’t be your first experience of this! It really can be FUN!” Jenna is a smart businesswoman. I’m wondering if she realizes that in order to transition into this new era of Tiktok-style personalities with a capital P, RHONY made the most sense. I hope she comes back, I am always looking to see how she’s styling a blazer.

HH: Jenna did have that short-lived HBO reality series, and who could forget her playing a GQ editor on Girls. As a branding play it makes sense — this teleports her to a new audience who maybe miss when she was running J.Crew.

MG: I’m also like, this cannot all be for the lashes. I forget what profile I was reading or maybe it was an article on Jenna but it was framing her as a Beauty Mogul. I’d hope she would expand to skincare or at least a lip color line that is only five different shades of red (let’s throw Taylor Swift in the ad).

HH: Now listen … calling balls and strikes … Brynn was the one who said “Connecticut” first on camera, but Sai was the first to speak about Ubah’s boyfriend on camera! Am I crazy? Sai has been teasing falling out with Brynn basically since this season started, and yet she shows up tonight “taking full accountability” for taking her own guilt out on Brynn, and yet hasn’t talked to her in months? Now girl…

Erin looking appalled that Jessel called her out for saying Pavit is cheating on her is really a jaw-dropping moment for me. I am surprised Andy didn’t jump in. It is astonishing what she’s getting away with. She is the common denominator to every piece of drama, but instead, we get like 10 minutes of her crying about being the eldest daughter. Go make a Twitter thread about it like every other eldest daughter!

MG: Sai, “You don’t seem to have much of a connection” accompanied with, “I shouldn’t be commenting on anyone’s marriage.” With regards to Sai and Brynn, maybe I’m looking into it too much…I think Sai sees some of herself in Brynn before she married her husband and by admonishing Brynn she can distance herself from what Brynn represents (single, a little rapacious, hustling both romantically and professionally).

I truly believe Erin thinks she’s the innocent party in every situation. She’s acting like a politician. Very “Did you see those exact words come out of my mouth?”, pretending like it wasn’t implied. I want Jessel to be vindicated! Pavit, too. He really is the seventh housewife. I hated Sai and Erin’s talk about how much sex in a marriage is healthy, it feels so adolescent. I feel like Andy really let Sai slide as well with the “You said you didn’t believe they had sex.” This doesn’t even scratch the surface of the Anguilla conversations on Jessel’s background, I’m hoping Andy touches on it next week.

HH: I’m being rude here — or is it straightforward, or whatever Erin/Sai say — but can we please move on from the mom/trauma/adolescence stuff once and for all? I am tired of hearing the same stories rehashed, not because they’re unimportant, but because they are only deployed to derail another, juicier conversation! I hope part two has less of that and more of Jessel bringing the house down.

And not for nothing but … the amount of times I’ve seen Brynn say “You put people in the hospital, I put people in the funeral home,” knowing good and damn well she is dressed for the coffin to meet Jesus in that black velvet dress…