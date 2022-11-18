This post is too long and will cut off in your inbox; click the title to read on-site. Also: I’ve started a White Lotus season-long chat in the Substack app. You can find it here .

I know the single tear drop photo went viral, but somehow MM riding solemnly in the back of a car is hilarious to me. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The lights are turning on in club Twitter. Like I’m in the replies to a PopCrave tweet: hashtagTwitterIsOverParty. Twitter is ending or Twitter is breaking or Twitter is not long for this world. Elon Musk, ugly and divorced and also just annoying, gave Twitter employees an ultimatum: leave (with the “promise” of severance) or stay onboard to realize his idea of an “extremely hard core” version of the site. “Resignations started to roll in,” the New York Times reported. “By the deadline, 5 p.m. Eastern time [on Thursday], hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay.” Last week, per Platformer, Twitter’s chief privacy officer, its chief information security officer, and its chief compliance officer all resigned.

It is somehow fitting that Twitter is going out in the messiest way possible; I prefer this chaotic, Veep-y commitment to the bit than Twitter going the way of Facebook. That site is just wedding photos, people posing with cardboard keys after buying their first house, a girl I performed Jabberwocky with in the sixth grade getting her Masters, all the primary school teachers I adored, the abandoned pages of the college radio stations I listened to during freshman year, and a friend’s mom posting about her jewelry company. Twitter ending on a note not of stan war but stan peace … bold, radical, not ever been done before.