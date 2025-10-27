Seeking: All Your Wedding Etiquette Questions
I’m joining The Art of Gathering author Priya Parker for a chat about the biggest party you’ll ever plan or attend.
I have been to about 30 weddings in four years, and I’ve heard it all: “A wedding hates to see you coming,” “A wedding every weekend, I just know you miss having free time,” “People need to stop getting married…” One night I went to a wedding ceremony in Brooklyn, and the next night I had another wedding’s welcome party in Las Vegas. I have heard every EDM Michael Jackson remix a wedding DJ could possibly play. I’ve made panic runs to the nearest Victoria’s Secret because I forgot the right thong to wear with my dress. I’ve heard good speeches and awkward speeches. I have heard vows so exquisite I will remember them for the rest of my life. I’ve loved all of these weddings, but if you’re reading this and I had the privilege of attending your wedding, I promise yours was my favorite.
I have experience with wedding guest-ing, but this week I’m asking an expert: I’m joining, the author of The Art of Gathering and the newsletter , for a chat about the biggest party you’ll ever plan or attend. What colors should you wear as a guest, or how should you decide the dress code for your own wedding? How best to handle divorced parents at a wedding, or a random in-law who wants to bring a plus-one? Is it even worth asking people to put their phones away during the ceremony? What is a reasonable expectation for a bridesmaid or a bachelorette trip, and how to decline politely if you really can’t afford it right now? I have loads of questions for Priya, but please comment your own! You can watch our Substack Live on Thursday at 4 pm, and the video will be available to the paid list later that day.
In the spring, I got drinks with a friend who complained about all the exhausting details of wedding planning: this dress, that venue tour, those save-the-dates, the website, the guest list. “But think of it this way,” I said. “You’ve already got the hardest part out of the way!” The venue? she said. “No, the guy!” I replied. I’m excited to get Priya’s POV on everything else.
What are the gift rules/expectations for engagement party+bridal shower+actual wedding? Do I bring a small something for each and then a big present for the wedding? Do I just bring a wedding present? I’ve never figured this out
lol at “no, the guy!”