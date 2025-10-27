Taye Diggs and Nia Long in The Best Man , one of my favorite wedding movies.

I have been to about 30 weddings in four years, and I’ve heard it all: “A wedding hates to see you coming,” “A wedding every weekend, I just know you miss having free time,” “People need to stop getting married…” One night I went to a wedding ceremony in Brooklyn, and the next night I had another wedding’s welcome party in Las Vegas. I have heard every EDM Michael Jackson remix a wedding DJ could possibly play. I’ve made panic runs to the nearest Victoria’s Secret because I forgot the right thong to wear with my dress. I’ve heard good speeches and awkward speeches. I have heard vows so exquisite I will remember them for the rest of my life. I’ve loved all of these weddings, but if you’re reading this and I had the privilege of attending your wedding, I promise yours was my favorite.

hunterh A post shared by @hunterh

I have experience with wedding guest-ing, but this week I’m asking an expert: I’m joining

, the author of The Art of Gathering and the newsletter

, for a chat about the biggest party you’ll ever plan or attend. What colors should you wear as a guest, or how should you decide the dress code for your own wedding? How best to handle divorced parents at a wedding, or a random in-law who wants to bring a plus-one? Is it even worth asking people to put their phones away during the ceremony? What is a reasonable expectation for a bridesmaid or a bachelorette trip, and how to decline politely if you really can’t afford it right now?

priyaparker A post shared by @priyaparker

In the spring, I got drinks with a friend who complained about all the exhausting details of wedding planning: this dress, that venue tour, those save-the-dates, the website, the guest list. “But think of it this way,” I said. “You’ve already got the hardest part out of the way!” The venue? she said. “No, the guy!” I replied. I’m excited to get Priya’s POV on everything else.

Leave a comment