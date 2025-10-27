Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megara's avatar
Megara
16h

What are the gift rules/expectations for engagement party+bridal shower+actual wedding? Do I bring a small something for each and then a big present for the wedding? Do I just bring a wedding present? I’ve never figured this out

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meg Zukin's avatar
Meg Zukin
16h

lol at “no, the guy!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture